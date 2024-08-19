Prajavani to be held on loan waiver in Kothagudem: Collector Patil

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 August 2024, 05:59 PM

Kothagudem: District Collector Jitesh V Patil informed that a 10-day prajavani would be organised in all mandals in the district on grievances related to crop loan.

The prajavani would be held from August 20 to 30. Farmers who have taken crop loans from banks since December 12, 2018 and the loans were not waived off have to submit their complaints in writing to agriculture officers of their respective mandals from 10.30 am to 5pm.

Farmers whose loans not waived for any technical reason have to apply and the applications would be uploaded on the agriculture department portal, the Collector said.