Prakash Raj suffers fracture, undergoes treatment in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Actor Prakash Raj has sustained a tiny fracture after he suffered a fall. The actor on Tuesday disclosed this on his Twitter handle. Taking to his social media handle, the actor shared that he is undergoing surgery at a private hospital in Hyderabad and assured his fans that there is nothing to worry about. He asked his fans to keep him in their prayers.

“A small fall.. a tiny fracture.. flying to Hyderabad into the safe hands of my friend Dr Guruvareddy for a surgery. I will be fine nothing to worry about.. keep me in your thoughts (sic),” his tweet reads.

One of the busiest South Indian stars, Prakash Raj has been busy with MAA (Movie Artistes Association) polls that are scheduled to be held in September. Prakash Raj is playing an important role in Tamil actor Dhanush’s upcoming flick titled ‘Thiruchitrambalam’. The actor has also been part of the Netflix original series ‘Navarasa’.