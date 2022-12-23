Pramaan, Sri Saanvi clinch Table Tennis titles

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:13 PM, Fri - 23 December 22

Hyderabad: G Pramaan from Little Flower High School and Sri Saanvi from Somnath Ghosh Ultimate Table Tennis Academy clinched boys and girls titles respectively in the under-11 category at the Late Samredy Sudarshan Reddy Memorial State Ranking Tennis Tournament, organised by the Ranga Reddy District Table Tennis Association, at the Mahaveer Institute of Science and Technology, Vyasapuri, Bandlaguda on Friday.

Pramaandowned Vilohith 3-1 in final while Saanvi downed Debanshi Chakravorthy 3-0 for the title.

Results:



U-11: Final: Boys: G Pramaan (LFHS) bt Vilohith JA (3-1) (12-10,7-11,11-4,11-7); Girls: Sri Saanvi (SGUTTA) bt Debanshi Chakraborthy (SGUTTA) (3-0) (11-9,11-9,11-5);

U-13: Semis: Boys: Dharma Teja (LFHS) bt Sree Anish (SPHS) (3-2) (11-9,8-11,11-9,9-11,11-9); V Manohar (GSM) bt Vevaan Bhatia (LFHS) (3-1) (11-13,11-3,11-6,11-7); Girls: Satya Aspathi (GSM) bt B Sri Vidya (GSM) (3-0) (11-6,11-3,11-9); Pragayansha Patra (VPG) bt Sushritha Aniyah Anand (LFHS) (3-0) (11-8,11-9,11-7);

U-15: Girls: Quarters: Satya Aspathi (GSM) bt M Sanskrithi Reddy (GSM) (3-0) (11-6,11-4,11-3); K Shrestha Reddy (GSM) bt Sushritha Aniyah Anand (3-1) 11-7,10-12,11-7,11-9; Pragyansha Patra (VPG) bt K Chaitra Reddy (GSM) (3-0) 11-3,11-7,11-3; Paluri Jalani (VPG) bt B Sri Vidya (GSM ) (3-1), 14-12,8-11,11-6,11-7;

U-17: Girls: Pre Quarters: Satya Aspathi (GSM) bt Shritha Nimma (LFHS) (3-0) (11-8,11-3,11-5); Palak Ghia (GSM) bt M Ashlesha Singh (LFHS) (3-0) (12-10,12-10,11-8); J Gauri (SGUTTA) bt Malka Namata Akshara (SPARS) (3-0) (11-7,11-8,11-1); Paluri Jalani (VPG) bt B Sri Vidya (GSM) (3-1) (6-11,11-8,11-7,11-6); K Shrestha Reddy (GSM) bt Mihika Kashikar (LFHS) (3-0) (11-5,11-5,11-4); HS Nikhitha (VPG) bt Devanshi Bora (LFHS) (3-0) (11-5,11-5,11-5); Ananya Donekal (SGUTTA) bt Sushritha Aniyah Anand (LFHS) (3-2) (7-11,11-13,11-4,9-11,12-10); Kaavya Anand (AWA) bt Ditya Agarwal (AWA) (3-0) (11-1,11-9,12-10);

U-19: Girls: Pre-quarters: Devi Sree Yadav (SGUTTA) bt HS Nikhitha (VPG) (4-1); (11-6,11-4,11-8,4-11,12-10); K Shrestha Reddy (GSM) bt CH Sai Naumrata (GSM) (4-3) (3-11,11-7,13-11,12-10,9-11,9-11,11-7).