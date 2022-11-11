Hyderabad Circle impress at SBI table tennis tournament

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:19 PM, Fri - 11 November 22

Hyderabad: SBI Hyderabad Circle had a good outing as their teams entered three semifinals at the SBI inter-circle table tennis tournament at the Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy Indoor Stadium, Yousufguda on Friday.

The men’s doubles team of Md Ibrahim Khan and Nagender Reddy defeated Sriram and Tejasei of Bengaluru Circle 3-0 in the quarterfinals. The women’s doubles team of ISukanya and N Madhavi Latha downed Amaravathi’s Ch Kamala Ratnaml and K Rupa Bhanu Ratna Sri 3-1 in the quarterfinals.

Also Read CBIT team triumphs at Osmania University inter-college tennis tournament

Later, the SBI Hyderabad Circle’s mixed doubles team of Nagender and Madhavi latha defeated Kolkata’s Debasmita Dutta and Pradip Pal 3-1.

Results: Men’s Doubles: Md Ibrahim Khan/Nagender Reddy P (Hyd) bt Sriram/Tejasei (Blru) (3-0) 11-06, 12-10, 11-06; Women’s Doubles: I Sukanya/N Madhavi Latha-Hydr bt Ch Kamala Ratnaml/K Rupa Bhanu Ratna Sri (Amrv) (3-1) 12-10, 11-06, 06-11, 12-10; Mixed Doubles: Nagender Reddy P/N Madhavi Latha-Hydr Bt Pradip Pal/Debasmita Dutta-Kolk (3-1), 13-11, 12-10, 07-11, 11-03.