Pranaam Hospital collaborates with MedLern

By Telangana Today Updated On - 19 February 2024, 03:18 PM

Hyderabad: Pranaam Hospital, Hyderabad on Monday announces partnership with MedLern to collaborate in the field of healthcare training, optimize operations, and enhance patient care outcomes.

The collaboration seeks to simplify training complexities across multiple departments and employee profiles, leveraging both global and local expertise in content, trainers, and tools.

Dr Annie Thakore, CEO Pranaam Hospital said “Pranaam is working with MedLern for medical training due to its dynamic content, interactive approach, and commitment to fostering comprehensive medical knowledge.”

Deepak Sharma, CEO and Co-founder of MedLern, said “Going forward we expect to create significant value in improving business, employee engagement, quality, safety and compliance indicators at the hospital.”

The collaboration between MedLern and Pranaam Hospital will work towards empowering critical talent and training initiatives at Pranaam Hospital through services such as employee engagement, competency management, impact measurement of training etc., all aligned with the latest compliance norms required by NABH.

In addition to optimising people investments, MedLern’s solutions will help Pranaam hospital to improve recruiting, scheduling, retention, and overall performance for hospitals while emphasizing operational excellence to improve turnaround time, SOP compliance, reduce costs, and enhance service excellence.

Moving forward, MedLern is committed to assisting Pranaam Hospital in achieving success through strategic planning, continuous progress, implementing best practices, and developing long-term certification plans.