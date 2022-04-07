Pranahita Pushkaralu set to be organised from April 13 to 24

Mancherial/Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Pranahita Pushkaralu are to be organised on the banks of Pranahita river, a tributary of Godavari, in three places of Mancherial and Kumram Bheem Asifabad districts from April 13 to 24. Elaborate arrangements are being made for smooth conduct of the sacred bathing ritual.

Road is being formed between Devulawada and Velmapalli village.

Basic arrangements such as bathing ghats, temporary toilets, drinking water facilities, dress changing rooms, parking lots and other amenities are being created at the venues identified at Arjunagutta, and Devulawada villages in Kotapalli mandal of Mancherial district and Thummidihetti village in Koutalamandal of Kumram Bheem Asifabad districts. Thousands of devotees not only from several parts of Telangana, but also neighbouring Maharashtra are likely to take part in the event.

Works of the arrangements gained momentum from Wednesday and authorities of Panchayat Raj, Roads and Building, Health and Police, etc., departments are racing against time to make arrangements.

Meanwhile, Intelligence officials were said to have told the police that movement of banned Maoists could pose a threat to the conduct of pushkaralu. Special teams were being deployed to Maoist movement on the borders of Telangana and Maharashtra. Combing operations have been intensified.

Policemen of Telangana are coordinating with their counterparts of the neighbouring state to tackle the menace and are constantly staying in touch with each other to address this problem.

Maharashtra is also making arrangements for conduct of Pushkaralu at at Sironcha taluk centre and at Nagaram village in Sironcha Taluk. Portable toilets, CC roads from the outskirts of the villages till bathing ghats, dress changing rooms, open showers, three helipads, VIP cabs and three sheds were being made.

