Prateek Kuhad announces India leg of ‘The Way That Lovers Do’ World Tour

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:10 PM, Fri - 30 September 22

Spread over 2 months and spanning 15 cities, the widely loved musician will be embarking on what is positioned to be one of his largest-ever home-grown tours within the sub-continent.

Hyderabad: Critically acclaimed singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad has announced the India leg of his highly anticipated ‘The Way That Lovers Do’World Tour.

The mammoth run, kicking off on October 29 in Mumbai and wrapping up on December 18 in Goa, will see the pop music titan performing a two-hour-long set every night, with a setlist that features hot new favourites such as ‘Just A Word’ and ‘Favourite Peeps’ and evergreen radio hits such as ‘cold/mess’ and ‘Kasoor’.

The multi-city trek will include an assortment of cities such as Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad (November 6), Chandigarh, Delhi, Surat, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Guwahati, Kolkata, Indore, Bengaluru.

BookMyShow will produce and present the India leg of ‘The Way That Lovers Do’ India Tour, in association with talent management agency, Big Bad Wolf, along with TribeVibe.

Prateek Kuhad states, “I’m super excited to be touring my homeland after a considerable pause. This tour is of special significance to me and I’m looking forward to re-connecting with all my beautiful fans across the region. Go grab your tickets on BookMyShow and I can’t wait to perform live for you guys!”

Fans can now get their hands on tickets exclusively on BookMyShow here. Tickets for the Indian leg of Prateek Kuhad’s ‘The Way That Lovers Do’ World Tour is now live and are priced Rs 499 upwards.

The tour follows the release of Kuhad’s latest 11-track studio album ‘The Way That Lovers Do’ that released in May 2022 via Elektra Records and spoke about human love, friendship, and connectivity. Best known for his intimate song writing, earnest lyricism and experimental flare, the 32-year-old global breakout star will be touring on home turf after a hiatus of one-and-a-half years.