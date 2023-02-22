Pre-bid meeting for e-auction of land parcels begins

Over a 100 interested persons attended the pre-bid meeting of Ranga Reddy plots, said Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority in a press release

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:00 AM, Wed - 22 February 23

Over a 100 interested persons attended the pre-bid meeting of Ranga Reddy plots, said Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority in a press release

Hyderabad: The pre-bid meeting for the e-auction of land parcels located in Ranga Reddy, Sanga Reddy, and Medchal Malkajgiri districts started on Tuesday.

The pre-bid meeting of the 10 land parcels located in Ranga Reddy district was held on Tuesday and the meeting for 23 plots located in Sanga Reddy district would be held on Wednesday and six plots located in Medchal Malkajigiri district on Thursday.

Over a 100 interested persons attended the pre-bid meeting of Ranga Reddy plots, said Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority in a press release.