Honour for Hyderabad-based surgeon

City-based surgeon Dr. Lokeswara Rao Sajja, has become the 54th president of the Indian Association of Cardiovascular-Thoracic Surgeons

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:15 PM, Tue - 21 February 23

Hyderabad: City-based surgeon Dr. Lokeswara Rao Sajja, who is presently a senior consultant cardiac surgeon at Star Hospitals, Chairman of the Sajja Heart Foundation, and President of the Society of Coronary Surgeons, has become the 54th president of the Indian Association of Cardiovascular-Thoracic Surgeons (IACTS).

He was elected at the 69th IACTSCON 2023 held at Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. Dr. Lokeswara Rao Sajja is the 4th cardiac surgeon to be elected as the President of the IACTS from the Telugu states since its inception.

One of the primary objectives of IACTS is to provide a platform for young surgeons to enhance their knowledge and skills through training programs, workshops, and conferences.