Precautionary measures in place as Hussain Sagar water levels surge

As of the latest measurement, the water level at Hussain Sagar has reached 513.62 meters, prompting the authorities to take precautionary actions.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:54 PM, Fri - 21 July 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: With incessant rains lashing the city for the past few days, the water level in the Hussain Sagar lake has risen significantly on Friday. To assess the situation and take necessary measures, GHMC Deputy Mayor, Mothe Srilatha Shoban Reddy, along with Irrigation officials, conducted an inspection of Hussain Sagar.

As of the latest measurement, the water level at Hussain Sagar has reached 513.62 meters, prompting the authorities to take precautionary actions. To prevent inundation of lower areas, water is being released through the nozzles. Officials have also alerted residents in the vicinities to remain vigilant and prepared for emergency situations.

Deputy Mayor expressed her concern about the heavy floodwaters and emphasised that the authorities are taking all necessary precautions in anticipation of the forecasted rains for the next two days.

To tackle the challenges posed by the heavy rains and flooding, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has activated 428 Monsoon Emergency Teams, which are working round the clock. Additionally, 27 Disaster Response Force teams have been deployed at waterlogging points to facilitate the swift drainage of water in low-lying areas.

One of the affected areas, Himayat Nagar Street No 14, was inspected by GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose, EVDM Director Prakash Reddy, Zonal Commissioner Ravi Kiran, and Lake C E Suresh Kumar. They assessed the inundated area to devise effective strategies for relief and rescue operations.