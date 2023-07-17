Hyderabad: 14th edition of Monsoon Regatta to kick off from tomorrow

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:00 PM, Mon - 17 July 23

Hyderabad: Top national sailors will be once again seen in action on the picturesque Hussain Sagar Lake when the 14th edition of the Monsoon Regatta kicks off in Hyderabad from Tuesday.

The Monsoon Regatta Rolling Trophy and the SH Babu Memorial Trophy – given to the best sailor without discard – are on offer apart from other medals for boys and girls.

This Monsoon Regatta is special with the introduction of the under-19 International 420 Mixed Class which is essentially an expression of gender parity at the International Olympic Committee level and a reflection of the policies of World Sailing the International Federation.

Top seeds are Dharani Laveti of the Yacht Club of Hyderabad and Vadla Mallesh of the Navy Boy Sports School Goa who recently won the 420 Open event at Hussain Sagar Hyderabad followed by Nancy Rai and crew Aniraj Sendhav of Bhopal

In the under-15 Sub juniors Ekalavya Batham of NSS Bhopal looks unbeatable and is all set to win both trophies. He won the 1st edition of the SH Babu Memorial last year. Amongst girls, the top seeds are local girls from Rasoolpura Deekshita and Komaravelli and her sister Lahiri both from Udbhav School.