Preethi steals the show in TS junior regatta championship

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 12:07 am

Hyderabad: Preethi Kongari of Hyderabad and Jaikiran Bolli of Wanaparthy stole the show in Group A while Majji Lalitha and Lakshmi Chandram dominated Group B on the first day of the junior Telangana State regatta championship on Friday.

However, the first day’s event was interrupted by heavy rain and Race officer Gowtham Kankatla had to abandon the last race of the day. The races started with very light weather conditions before stormy winds forced the young sailors back to the Yacht Club jetty.

Majji Lalitha emerged from the rear and topped the B Group and she is not new to winning out of the blue after having won the Sub Junior State Championship in these very waters in 2018.

Points and ranking as at end of first day’s race: 1. Preethi Kongari (3 pts), 2 . Majji Lalitha (4), 3. Lakshmi Chamdram (4), 4. Jaikiran Bolli (6), 5. Jhansi Priya (6).

