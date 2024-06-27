‘Prema Gaaradi’ lyrical video from “Committee Kurrollu” out now

Committee Kurrollu song Prema Gaaradi resonates with youthful romantic beats.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 June 2024, 03:55 PM

Niharika Konidela is creating a niche for herself in Telugu cinema as her Pink Elephant Pictures continues to champion young talent with their upcoming youthful entertainer, ‘Committee Kurrollu’. Following the successful release of two songs and a captivating teaser, the makers have now unveiled the third single, ‘Prema Gaaradi’, a melodious ode to village romance.

The song captures the essence of innocent love blossoming amidst the vibrant backdrop of village life. The song’s soothing tune, with lyrics penned by Kittu Vissapragada, beautifully complements the romantic beats, highlighting the sweet and tender feelings between the youngsters. Anudeep Dev’s captivating melody further adds to the charm, sure to resonate with movie lovers.

The soulful vocals of Armaan Malik bring a touch of magic to the song, making it a captivating listen. The choreography is equally impressive, shot in natural locations, giving the viewers a realistic feel.

‘Committee Kurrollu’ is set to release in August, with the exact date to be announced soon. The film promises a refreshing cinematic experience, thanks to first-time director Yadhu Vamsi’s unique vision, supported by the witty dialogues penned by Venkata Subhash Cheerla and Kondal Rao Addagalla. Raju Edurolu’s stunning cinematography and Anwar Ali’s precise editing complete the visual package, ensuring a captivating cinematic journey.

The film features a talented ensemble cast including Sandeep Saroj, Yashwanth Pendyala, Trinadh Varma, Prasad Behara, Eshwar Rachiraju, Manikanta Parasu, Lokesh Kumar Parimi, Shyam Kalyan, Raghuvaran, Sivakumar Matta, Akshay Srinivas,Raadhya, Tejaswi Rao, Vishika, and Shanmuki Nagumanthri.

With its catchy music and promising narrative, besides youthful energy and nostalgic charm, ‘Committee Kurrollu’ is poised to entertain audiences.