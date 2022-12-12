Yesudas stars for MP Blues at HCA A3 division league

Yesudas returned with 5/41 as his side MP Blues defeated Youth CC by seven wickets in the HCA A3 division league

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:36 PM, Mon - 12 December 22

Hyderabad: Yesudas returned with 5/41 as his side MP Blues defeated Youth CC by seven wickets in the HCA A3 division one-day league championship on Monday.

Brief Scores: Navjeevan Friends 71 in 25 overs (Manikanta 3/14, Jashwanth 3/4) lost to Tarakarama 75/1 in 12.2 overs; Youth CC 106 in 26.3 overs (Yesudas 5/41, Dasarath 3/27) lost to MP Blues 110/3 in 13.2 overs (Vijay 56no); Picket 118 in 24.1 overs (Hanmanthu 3/27) lost to Sutton 119/5 in 22.4 overs (Mudit Dugar 3/12); Gunrock 109 in 24.5 overs lost to Mahabubnagar College 110/5 in 18.2 overs; Southern Stars 249/9 in 30 overs (Hatim 77, Mohd Riyan Sami 55no; Sanjay 3/18) bt Secunderabad union 174 in 30 overs (Md Abdur Rahman 4/29, G M Ali Hyder 3/33); Starlets 101 in 32.3 overs (Sourav Kumar 3/24, Md Rayyan 4/7) lost to Victory CC 102/3 in 18.3 overs.

