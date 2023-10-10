Preparations for elections in Hyderabad

In a bid to provide a seamless voting experience in the coming elections to state legislative assembly, necessary arrangements would be made available at the 3,986 polling stations in the city.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:50 PM, Tue - 10 October 23

Hyderabad: In a bid to provide a seamless voting experience in the coming elections to state legislative assembly, necessary arrangements like wheelchair ramps and drinking water would be made available at the 3,986 polling stations in the city.

To help voters familiarize themselves with the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT), 16 Demonstration Centers were established where 15,158 citizens experienced the voting procedure. In addition to that, 15 Mobile Demonstration Vans also that went around polling stations were used by 28,106 electors.

EVMs to be used in the upcoming elections have completed the first level check and are stored at Victory Play Ground Indoor stadium. In a special initiative, each assembly constituency is set to have five polling stations managed entirely by women, and one each by PwD persons and young first-time voters, according to Hyderabad District Election Officer Ronald Rose.

While Hyderabad district has 44,42,458 registered voters so far, applications for any additions or changes will be taken into consideration only up till October 31. The final electoral list would then be published on November 15. Toll-free numbers 1950 or 1800-599-2999 can be contacted for any election-related assistance.

Preventive measures:

Meanwhile, authorities are taking measures to ensure the smooth conduct of elections.

While 3,931 election centers fall under the Hyderabad Police Commissionerate, 51 come under Cyberabad along with four in the Rachakonda Commissionerate.

Every assembly constituency will have six Flying Squads looking into complaints on intimidation, violation of MCC, and the movement of liquor, arms, large sums of cash, narcotics, and others. Apart from these squads, 15 video surveillance teams will capture political rallies and meetings, which will then be reviewed by other 15 video viewing teams.

Amping up the security, a total of 18 integrated check posts will be put in the city along with multiple other check posts. Officials will also be keeping an eye on large online transactions with the help of bank officials.

To conduct fair elections:

Employing transparency and efficiency while granting permissions to political parties, authorities have set up the Suvidha Centre for single window clearances at GHMC headquarters. Authorization to use public property, processions, and meetings, use of loudspeakers, helipads, and others will be provided through this channel.

Hyderabad – Assembly Polls:

– 3,986 polling stations in 1,688 locations across the city

– 1,587 critical polling stations identified

– 34,452 polling staff and police personnel to assist in elections

– 44,42,458 registered voters in 15 constituencies

– 90 Flying Squads, six in each constituency

– 18 Integrated check posts

– 15 Video surveillance teams and 15 video viewing teams

Contact / assistance for election-related queries:

Toll-free number: 1950 and 1800-599-2999