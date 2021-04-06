Prepare private nursing homes for Covid care: Nizamabad Collector

On Tuesday, the Collector held meetings with the officials of various departments and also doctors of private nursing homes at the collectorate

Nizamabad: Due to the ever-increasing Covid-19 cases, Nizamabad Collector C Narayana Reddy ordered officials to take anti-pandemic steps to control the virus through testing, tracing, treatment, and vaccination process. He also directed them to prepare private nursing homes to provide Covid-19 treatment.

On Tuesday, the Collector held meetings with the officials of various departments and also doctors of private nursing homes at the collectorate and asked the officials to increase testing, tracing, treatment, and vaccination process. He also wanted them to increase enforcement and conduct inspections to identify the victims, create awareness among people about Covid-19, and its appropriate behavior lifestyle such as wearing masks and maintaining physical distance. The officials were also instructed to expedite vaccinating the prescribed age groups.

The Collector said that RDO’s, Municipal commissioners and medical and health officials shoulf work in tandem to control the Covid spread. “Identify the victims, put them in home quarantine and run the quarantine centers, provide vaccination to the 125 people at PHC’s, 250 CHC, 325 people at area hospitals,” he instructed.

Collector holds meeting with managements of private nursing homes

Narayana Reddy also conducted a meeting with the doctors and managements of private nursing homes and directed them to be prepared for providing Covid-19 treatment. He said in Nizamabad district, the pandemic condition is severe and currently 172 patients are taking treatment in the district. In the next few days, the number of patients is likely to increase and hospital owners should prepare at least 400 beds in their hospitals as a contingency measure.

Nizamabad CP Karthikeya said that their department has been creating awareness among people and opined that other departments also need to do the same. He appealed to frontline workers to take first and second doses of the vaccine.

Additional Collector Chandrashekhar, DMHO Sudershanam, and other officials took part in the meeting.

