Mancherial sees alarming rise in Covid-19 positive cases

Mancherial: The district’s Covid-19 positive cases are on the rise in the second wave of the pandemic, indicating severity of the pandemic. It continues to register a significant increase in the number of positive cases of the virus.

Samples of swab are being gathered for carrying out Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) at primary and urban health centres, area hospitals of SCCL and district headquarters hospital for free. As many as 112 persons belonging to several parts of the district tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday. The district recorded 106 positive cases on Monday.

According to information provided by District Surveillance Officer Dr Balaji, 21 persons were infected with the virus in Jannaram, while 15 belonging to Mancherial town contracted the disease on Tuesday. A total of 15 persons tested positive for Covid-19 at Mancherial district headquarters hospital alone.

Tuesday’s positive cases were the largest spike to be recorded in the district during the ongoing second wave of the pandemic so far. The district began witnessing a surge in the Covid-19 cases for the past a few days. Until the last of the week of March, it was registering around 30 cases per day. It has around 700 active cases and 54 deaths till date, as per information available with the authorities concerned.

Meanwhile, a 65-year old man and his son (35) belonging to Mancherial district centre succumbed to the virus while undergoing treatment in a private hospital. The incident created a flutter in the town and sent a shockwaves among the citizens.

Dr Fayaz Khan, vaccination officer said that 856 were vaccinated against the virus so far. Of them, 416 persons aged above 60 and 428 fall between 45 years and 59 years.

Isolation centre created

Collector Bharati Hollikeri, who convened a review meeting with officials concerned on Tuesday, said that a 100-bedded isolation centre was created at District Officers’ club. She stressed the need to have coordination among the authorities of various departments in tackling the menace. She wanted them to meet the target set by the government for carrying out vaccination.

