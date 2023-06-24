Presentation on indigenous knowledge, culture of Koya tribe in UK

Published Date - 05:43 PM, Sat - 24 June 23

KU VC Prof T Ramesh at the University of Wales Trinity Saint David in Lampeter, UK.

Hanamkonda: Kakatiya University, Warangal, Vice-Chancellor, Prof Thatikonda Ramesh made a presentation on the indigenous knowledge and culture of the Koya tribe at the University of Wales Trinity Saint David in Lampeter, UK.

The presentation, titled “Indigenous Knowledge, Culture and Green Futures: The Koyas of Telangana,” was part of a collaborative project between the two universities. He visited Lampeter on June 22.

During his lecture, Prof Ramesh highlighted the Koyas’ unique methods of agriculture, food gathering, and craftsmanship, which are deeply rooted in their close relationship with nature. He also discussed their musical traditions and dance forms, shedding light on their cultural practices.

According to a press note released here on Saturday, Prof Ramesh focused on the cultural aspects of indigenous communities in India, with a particular emphasis on the Koya tribe in Telangana. He explored their food habits, way of life, religious practices, and worldview, while also delving into the historical significance of the Medaram Jatara, the largest tribal congregation in Asia, held in Mulugu district, Telangana. Prof Ramesh further elaborated on the tribe’s healing methods and the utilization of ethnomedicinal plants for treating various ailments. The delegates from the University of Wales Trinity Saint David displayed a keen interest in the Koya tribe’s lifestyle, cultural practices, and ethnomedicinal traditions.

It is important to note that Kakatiya University and the University of Wales Trinity Saint David have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU), paving the way for future collaborations. A delegation from the UK is expected to visit Kakatiya University later this year, further strengthening the partnership between the two institutions.

This collaborative effort between Kakatiya University and the University of Wales Trinity Saint David aims to foster a better understanding of indigenous knowledge and culture, facilitating an exchange of ideas and promoting academic cooperation.