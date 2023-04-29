Kakatiya University, UK university to organise international seminar

We are also going to conduct the Indian History Congress, and a conference of the Indian Distance Education Association (IDEA), said Vice-Chancellor Prof Thatikonda Ramesh

KU VC releasing the poster on international seminar on Saturday.

Warangal: The Kakatiya University in association with the Aberystwyth University, one of the eight British Wales Group of Universities, will organise an international seminar on “Plant biotechnology and genome editing” from June 27 to 29, said Vice-Chancellor Prof Thatikonda Ramesh.

He, along with the faculty members of the Department of Biotechnology, KU, released a poster related to the seminar here on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, he said the university was gearing up to organise two international seminars. “We are also going to conduct the Indian History Congress, and a conference of the Indian Distance Education Association (IDEA),” he said.

Dean, Faculty of Science, Prof P Malla Reddy, and others were present.

