President Murmu, PM Modi condole deaths Uttarakhand bus accident

By ANI Published: Updated On - 10:44 AM, Wed - 5 October 22

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have each offered their condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the Pauri Garhwal bus accident in Uttarakhand district.

Taking to social media, Murmu said, “Deeply saddened by the accident of many casualties when the bus fell into the valley in Pauri Garhwal, Uttarakhand. My deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in this accident. I wish the injured a speedy recovery.” PM Modi also on Wednesday expressed his grief over the loss of lives in the accident.

“The bus accident in Pauri, Uttarakhand is heart-rending. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope those who have been injured recover at the earliest. Rescue operations are underway. All possible assistance will be provided to those affected,” PM Modi said.

Twenty five people have died after a bus carrying over 40 people of a wedding procession fell into a gorge in the Birokhal area of Dhumakot in Pauri-Garhwal district on Tuesday night, Deputy General of Police Ashok Kumar told ANI.

Police and state disaster response force (SDRF) rescued 21 people following an overnight operation and the injured have been admitted to nearby hospitals, he added.

Condoling the kin of the deceased, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the state government stands with the families.

“Heartbreaking news has been received of many casualties in the tragic bus accident near Simdi village of Pauri district. In the overnight relief and rescue operation, 21 passengers have been safely evacuated by SDRF and the local administration and sent to the hospital for treatment,” Dhami said, adding that in this hour of grief, the government stands with the bereaved family members.

Earlier, Dhami took detailed information from the concerned officials about the incident during the review of the tragic bus accident.

Haridwar SP City Swatantra Kumar Singh had said earlier that the wedding party had left in a bus from Laldhang in the district and information about the accident was received later.