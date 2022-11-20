Price collections of the past

By JS Ifthekhar Published: Updated On - 02:14 PM, Sun - 20 November 22

Hyderabad: Wonder what the first driving license of Hyderabad looked like? No prizes for guessing. It didn’t resemble even remotely the present day smart laminated card we carry. It was a small round shaped silver metallic plate and it was worn on the hand like a wrist watch.

The first driving license was issued in 1920, the year when the first motor car hit the city roads. It was issued by Mahkama-e-Kotwali Balda of the Nizam government in the name of Mohd Hussain, driver to the 7th Nizam, Mir Osman Ali Khan. The metal badge has the words ‘motor chalane ki ijazat’ (permission to drive the motor) and the name of the licensee engraved in Urdu.

One will be likewise left wondering what ‘karnam-e-mulazimat’ means! It is the service record book of government employees issued in the erstwhile Nizam government. Many such interesting things of the years gone by can be found at the Hypex Diamond 2022, the stamps, coins and notes expo, being held at the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) here. The three day exhibition, which opened on Saturday, is sponsored by the Hyderabad Philatelic and Hobbies Society to mark its diamond jubilee celebrations.

Rare Nizam era objects put up by renowned philatelist, Shaikh Ibrahim, are the major attraction at the exhibition. The Hyderabadi collector is known for his specialisation in stamps, postal history, revenue and stamp papers of the princely Hyderabad State belonging to the Asaf Jahi dynasty from 1817 to 1950. Mr. Ibrahim has displayed about 1500 objects from his vast collection comprising Army badges, buttons, medals and monograms of different departments.

Within three years of the 7th Nizam, Mir Osman Ali Khan’s ascension to the throne, the First World War broke out in 1914. The Nizam rendered assistance to the British by way of military, financial and material assistance and this earned him the title of ‘Faithful Ally of the British Government’.

The exhibition throws light on the ranks and insignia of Nizam’s Army, Air Force and Infantry. There are pilot and blazer badges of the Air Force, gilt, copper and silver badges of the Hyderabad Infantry besides badges of Nizam’s Golconda Lancer, Sarfekhas Infantry, Hyderabad Grenadier Regiment, Nizam’s Private Army, Nizam’s Coat of Arms. Tiny iron figurines of soldiers of Hyderabad Regiment can also be seen. This apart buckles and badges of the Paigah Army belonging to Aasman Jah, Qursheed Jah and Viqarul Mulk are also displayed. There are also Chapras badges issued by various departments of Nizam’s government. They are in round, rectangular and oval shapes and have immense artistic and linguistic value.

Also showcased are Hyderabad soldiers’ mail and the special covers printed for them. The letters are written in Urdu, Telugu, English, Marathi and Roman Urdu and posted from different parts of the world to families in Hyderabad Deccan. One can also see bus, train and air tickets of 1940 besides greeting cards, ration cards and stationery of different government departments.

If you are looking for a slice of the past, you can’t afford to miss Mr. Ibrahmi’s collection.