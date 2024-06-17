Prime Minister to release 17th instalment of Kisan Samman Nidhi on June 18

Narendra Modi will interact with 50,000 farmers in Varanasi during his visit and felicitate 30,000 Krishi Sakhis

By IANS Published Date - 17 June 2024, 09:38 AM

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with 50,000 farmers in Varanasi during his visit on June 18, BJP’s Kashi region chief Dilip Patel said.

The Prime Minister will also meet 21 farmers in person at the Kisan meet venue in Mehandiganj area and will also have a look at the agricultural products produced by the farmers.

Prime Minister Modi during the visit will release the 17th instalment of Kisan Samman Nidhi before holding dialogue with the farmers.

This will be the Prime Minister’s first visit to Varanasi after taking oath for the third term. On the occasion, Prime Minister Modi will also felicitate 30,000 Krishi Sakhis.

Of them, five women cultivators from eastern Uttar Pradesh will be handed over certificates on stage by the Prime Minister. After landing here on Tuesday afternoon, Prime Minister Modi will address the farmers’ meeting at Mehdiganj.

Thereafter, he will leave for Kashi Vishwanath temple to offer prayers and attend Ganga aarti at Dashaswamedh ghat. After a night’s stay at BLW, he will leave for Delhi on Wednesday morning.

Commissioner of Police Mohit Agrawal and Divisional Commissioner Kaushal Raj Sharma said that all preparations for the Prime Minister’s proposed visit have been finalised.

Briefing of the forces arriving in Varanasi for the Prime Minister’s visit will be conducted on Monday afternoon, the Commissioner of Police said. Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also participate in the event.

Kashi region BJP president Patel said that Prime Minister Modi would be warmly welcomed and greeted with the slogan of ‘Har Har Mahadev’.

The farmers from distant villages will reach the Kisan Sammelan by buses, tractors and four-wheelers, whereas the farmers from nearby areas will join the Kisan Sammelan by marching on foot with drums, he added.