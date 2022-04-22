Prime Video Announces worldwide premiere of ‘Saani Kaayidham’

Hyderabad: Prime Video today announces the worldwide premiere of Arun Matheswaran’s revenge action-drama ‘Saani Kaayidham’. The film has been produced under the banner of Screen Scene Media and features Keerthy Suresh and Selvaraghavan in lead roles.

The story is of a generational curse coming true when injustice is inflicted upon Ponni (played by Keerthy Suresh) and her family. As seen in the teaser promo, she seeks vengeance along with Sangaiah (played by Selvaraghavan), with whom she shares a bitter past.

“Saani Kaayidham is gripping and heart-wrenching in equal measure, and Arun Matheswaran has done a fantastic job in capturing the essence of the strength of a woman who is seeking justice. Both Keerthy Suresh and Selvaraghavan have given exceedingly brilliant and power-packed performances that will enhance the story’s appeal,” said Siddharth Ravipati, creative producer of the film.

“Every story has an audience and I am thrilled that through the reach of Amazon Prime Video, I can take the film to a global audience across 240 countries and territories,” said director Arun Matheswaran.

The revenge action drama film will premiere worldwide exclusively on Prime Video starting May 6, and will also be available as ‘Chinni’ in Telugu and as ‘Saani Kaayidham’ in Malayalam.

Check out the teaser here:

