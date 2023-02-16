| Prime Video Releases First Look Images And Premiere Date For Rachel Weiszs Limited Series Dead Ringers

Prime Video releases first-look images and premiere date for Rachel Weisz’s limited series ‘Dead Ringers’

The limited series is created, written, and executive produced by Emmy-nominated writer and playwright Alice Birch.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:07 PM, Thu - 16 February 23

Hyderabad: Popular OTT platform Prime Video has just announced the premiere date and released first-look images of Rachel Weisz as OBGYN twins Beverly and Elliot Mantle for the highly anticipated psychological thriller ‘Dead Ringers’. Weisz also serves as an executive producer.

The limited series is created, written, and executive produced by Emmy-nominated writer and playwright Alice Birch. All six episodes premiere April 21 exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

A modern take on David Cronenberg’s 1988 thriller starring Jeremy Irons, ‘Dead Ringers’ will feature Rachel Weisz playing the double-lead roles of Elliot and Beverly Mantle, twins who share everything: drugs, lovers, and an unapologetic desire to do whatever it takes — including pushing the boundaries of medical ethics — in an effort to challenge antiquated practices and bring women’s health care to the forefront.

The series’ ensemble cast includes Britne Oldford as Genevieve, Poppy Liu as Greta, Michael Chernus as Tom, Jennifer Ehle as Rebecca, and Emily Meade as Susan.

Filmmaker Sean Durkin directed the first two episodes and co-directed the last episode of the series. Durkin also serves as an executive producer. The directing team also includes Karyn Kusama, Karena Evans, and Lauren Wolkstein. ‘Dead Ringers’ is co-produced by Amazon Studios and Annapurna Television.