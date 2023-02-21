Prime Volleyball League: Black Hawks beat Torpedoes in a thriller

John Joseph and Trent with their blocks tightened the defense of Hawks and Guru with his smashes guided his side to victory

By Upender Yellutla Published Date - 11:07 PM, Tue - 21 February 23

Players from Hyderabad Black Hawks and Bengaluru Torpedoes in action.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Black Hawks pulled off a thrilling 3-2 (15-13, 14-15, 9-15, 15-10, 15-12) over Bengaluru Torpedoes in an intense battle at the Prime Volleyball League match held at the GMC Balayogi Stadium, Gachibowli, Hyderabad on Tuesday.

In the process, the Black Hawks also broke Torpedoes’ three-match unbeaten run. Guru Prashanth was adjudged the Player of the Match. Hyderabad Black Hawks started their game on high taking the first set 15-13. Black Hawks’ O’Dea Trent with his all-round performance, skipper Guru Prashanth and P Hemanth’s powerful smashes broke the defense of Bengaluru. The visitors opened their account with Vyshak Renjith smash to take the lead. However, the Hawks’ captain, with two consecutive smashes, put his side in the lead. By technical time-out, the hosts were in a two-point lead at 8-6. Hemanth’s super point and Guru’s smash put the side ahead.

Also Read Prime Volleyball League: Hyderabad Black Hawks confident of good show in front of home crowd

The second set initially went in the favor of Hyderabad till the first technical time-out as they maintained a three-point lead at 10-7. The Torpedoes with two super points and a smash from Tsvetelin Tsvetanov overtook the lead. Pankaj and Co edged past the Hawks 15-14 to level the match.

Riding on Mujeeb MC’s straight aces and Alireza Abalooch’s smashes, Torpedoes thrashed the Black Hawks 15-9 in the third set. Trent and Guru with their smashes led the side to 8-6 before the Torpedoes started their attack. The duo of Guru and Trent’s efforts went in vain.

The Deccan regrouped quickly to take the next set 15-10 to draw parity at 2-2. Guru (15) led his side from the front in the fifth set to guide their side home. Black Hawks beat the Torpedoes 15-12 in the fifth set to win the game. John Joseph and Trent with their blocks tightened the defense of Hawks and Guru with his smashes guided his side to victory.