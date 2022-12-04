Princess of Wales Kate Middleton wears a rented dress; Twitterati shower praises

Kate attended the Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony in Boston along with her husband Prince Williams and left people in awe of her fashion game.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:00 PM, Sun - 4 December 22

Hyderabad: There has never been a doubt in the fact that Kate Middleton has impeccable taste when it comes to fashion and personal style. The Princess of Wales recently attended the Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony in Boston along with her husband Prince Williams and left people in awe of her fashion game.

Kate looked absolutely stunning in a lime green dress by Solace London, but what impressed netizens, even more, was the fact that the dress was rented from HURR, a UK-based rental platform. Letting her hair down, the Princess accessorised her look with an emerald and diamond necklace from her mother-in-law, the late Princess Diana’s collection.

People were impressed by how Kate chose a sustainable way of clothing instead of buying a new and expensive dress. As per recent studies, renting clothes saves water, energy, and carbon emissions compared to buying new clothes. Kate has been previously spotted casually repeating her outfits as well.

“WOW she rented the dress!!!!! So in awe and inspired (sic),” tweeted one person. “YES YES YES!! A rented dress, a rewear suit, an old family choker! This is everything and more (sic),” added another person. “Best part is they are practicing what they preach in all respects: the lovely green gown is rented & travel wardrobe is all re-purposed, vintage/upcycled; they arrived in electric cars; traveled commercial airline conserving fuel; & investing in the future —early child edu (sic),” wrote a person.

Here are some other tweets:

HOLY SHIT. Kate Middleton, the new Princess of Wales, effing knocked it out of the park with a $100 rented green dress and a $15 million emerald and diamond choker. MASTER move to reclaim the attention after the Meghan/Harry Netflix trailer. — NJReviewer (@NJreviewer) December 3, 2022

Gorgeous outfit & jewelry. William is blessed to have such a beautiful & loving wife/mum next to him, and no doubt proud you are wearing his own mum's necklace. Wonderful to see such a lovely couple that are working royals representing the UK. 💖💖 — Michelle (@JustGmaMichelle) December 3, 2022

Kate Middleton Makes Bold Fashion Statement In £74 Rented Dress https://t.co/8GZKoJhc3M — Amnon Free Press (@amnon96) December 2, 2022

Very telling that #1 trending story on Apple News is Kate Middleton’s rented designer dress. 🙄 — Wannarun (@Wannarun5) December 3, 2022

What do you think of Kate’s style?