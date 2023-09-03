Principal Scientis Dr. PV Satyanarayana, ANGRAU, receives Dr. MS Swaminathan award

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:27 PM, Sun - 3 September 23

Hyderabad: Dr. PV Satyanarayana, Principal Scientist, Agricultural Research Station, Acharya N.G. Ranga Agricultural University (ANGRAU), Ragolu, has been awarded the prestigious 8th Dr.

MS Swaminathan award for his contributions in the field of agriculture during the period 2021-2022. The biennial Dr MS Swaminathan award, constituted by the Retired Indian Council of Agricultural Research Employees Association (RICAREA) and Nuziveedu Seeds Limited (NSL), includes a cash prize of Rs. 2 lakh and a gold medal, was presented to Dr Satyanarayana at an event at Indian Institute of Rice Research (IIRR), Hyderabad on Sunday, a press release said.

Dr. Himanshu Pathak, Director General (DG), ICAR and Secretary, Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE) gave away the award in the presence of senior scientists. Some of the notable achievements of Dr. Satyanarayana include the national award as Team Leader for the Best Golden Jubilee AICIP Centre Award in 2015, the Best Scientist Award by the Seedman Association in 2021.