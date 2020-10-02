Priority for lung spaces around water bodies: Puvvada Ajay Kumar

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar said a tank bund, park and recreational area have been developed around Lakaram tank, which now has become a centre of attraction in Khammam

Khammam: Priority was being given to develop urban lung spaces at all the water bodies in Khammam city, stated Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

He inaugurated a walking track named, “Walkers’ Paradise” at mini-Lakaram tank bund here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion he said a tank bund, park and recreational area have been developed around Lakaram tank, which now has become a centre of attraction in Khammam. Similarly, walking track, yoga centre, open gym and panchatantra park were developed at mini-Lakaram tank bund spending around Rs 2 crore to encourage the citizens to maintain physical fitness besides spending their leisure time, he said.

The District Collector RV Karnan and Municipal Commissioner Anurag Jayanthi have taken special care in developing the Walkers’ Paradise in a speedy manner, Kumar said adding that members of walkers associations should enroll their names and steps should be taken to set up an advisory committee to maintain the walking track. By paying a nominal fee the fitness enthusiasts could make use of the walking track at Walkers’ Paradise and open gym, the Minister said.

Ajay Kumar further informed that by Dassera a tank bund, park, walking track would be ready at Khanapuram Ooracheruvu tank where the works were under progress. Likewise, water bodies at Dhamsalapuram and Velugumatla would also be developed as parks.

He handed over the ID cards to those who enrolled their names with the Walkers’ Paradise. The minister along with SUDA Chairman B Vijay Kumar, Mayor G Papalal and the officials released a poster related to a new initiative called ‘Wastage on Wheels’ launched by Khammam Municipal Corporation.

The Minister and the Collector flagged off ‘Fit Telangana Freedom Run’ organised marking the Gandhi Jayanthi and participated in the run along with officials and sportspersons. Ajay Kumar called upon the public to make physical activity and exercising a part of their daily life.

