Priority for ordinary devotees during Simhachalam Chandana Yatra

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:30 PM, Sun - 1 May 22

Visakhapatnam: Efforts are on to provide darshan for ordinary devotees during Chandana Yatra of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Nrusimha Swamy at the Simhachalam hill temple here on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya on Tuesday.

Informing this to reporters here on Sunday, executive officer of the temple M.V. Suryakala and Regional Joint Commissioner D. Bhramaramba appealed to the VIPs and devotees alike to cooperate with the Devasthanam during the annual festival. The time slot is mentioned on the Rs.1500 denomination tickets and the VIPs darshan would close by 9 a.m. on the day, they said.

They also stated that the vehicles should be parked at the parking lots downhill earmarked for the devotees from where they should travel only by the Devasthanam vehicles uphill to reach the temple for darshan.

