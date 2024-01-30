Rishabh Pant eager to make come back, trains hard at NCA

Despite the setback, Pant, fuelled by his determination to participate in this season's IPL, is giving his all to return to the field.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 January 2024, 07:09 PM

Hyderabad: Rishabh Pant, in preparation for the upcoming IPL season, is diligently training at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

The cricketer is currently undergoing rehabilitation at NCA following injuries sustained in a car accident near Roorkee in December 2022. Team India has felt the absence of the talented wicketkeeper-batsman since then.

Regularly updating his fans on his recovery progress through social media, the southpaw remains optimistic about his comeback. Fans always responds to his post, wishing for his speedy recovery and eagerly waiting for his comeback.

Representing Delhi Capitals in the IPL, Pant’s return to form will undoubtedly bolster the team’s performance.

As the cricket fraternity eagerly anticipates his return, the NCA serves as the arena where Pant is relentlessly working towards regaining his fitness and finesse.

Rishabh Pant working hard to make a strong comeback. pic.twitter.com/OvwCjRm38T — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 30, 2024