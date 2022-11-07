Private lecturer from Mulugu appointed member of CBFC

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:53 PM, Mon - 7 November 22

Akula Nageshwar (42), a resident of Mulugu, was appointed as a member of the Advisory Panel Member of the Central Board of Film Certification

Mulugu: Akula Nageshwar (42), a resident of Mulugu, was appointed as a member of the Advisory Panel Member of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) by the Government of India.

He will remain in the post for two years or until further orders whichever is earlier. The orders to this effect were issued on November 1, 2022 by the Regional Officer, CBFC, Shifali Kumar. Nageshwar Rao is working as a private lecturer in Mulugu.

He did his M.Sc (Physics) and B.Ed. The founder chairman of Chetana Kalavedika, an art and cultural outfit, Nageshwar Rao is also a lyricist, poet and singer. He also extensively carried out research on the way of life of the adivasis and the tribal fair Medaram jatara.

Nageshwar Rao earlier worked as the Warangal District Convenor of the ABVP student union and also Rashtra Prerna Pramukh.