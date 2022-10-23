Sunday, Oct 23, 2022
Mulugu: Techie from Vijayawada drowns in stream near Bogatha waterfall

By Telangana Today
Published: Updated On - 07:49 PM, Sun - 23 October 22
Mulugu: In a tragic incident, a software firm employee from Vijayawada drowned in the Cheekupalli Vagu near the Bogatha waterfall in Wazeedu mandal in the district on Sunday.

Wazeedu Sub-inspector (SI) K Thirupathi said Anil Krishna (27), along with his colleagues had come to Bogatha waterfall, where he fell in the stream accidentally. It is said that he did not know swimming.

The body was retrieved and shifted to the nearby CHC in Eturnagaram Community for autopsy. Police have registered a case and are investigating.

