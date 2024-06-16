Privte school principal ends life in Mancherial

Mancherial Sub-Inspector Mahender said that Janjirala Snehasheela from Hamaliwada in the town ended life by allegedly hanging, following the harrassment of her husband Mahesh for additional dowry.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 June 2024, 10:30 PM

Representational Image

Mancherial: A 36 year-old woman working as a principal of a private school in Luxettipet died by allegedly suicide as she was unable to bear harrasment of her husband here on Sunday.

Mancherial Sub-Inspector Mahender said that Janjirala Snehasheela from Hamaliwada in the town ended life by allegedly hanging, following the harrassment of her husband Mahesh for additional dowry.

Her parents, in a petition lodged with police, alleged that Snehasheela was forced to commit suicide due to physical and mental torture by Mahesh for additional dowry and suspecting her fidelity.

They accused Mahesh of beating her after picking up argument with her over performing a function on Saturday night. Snehasheela was married to Mahesh of Mandamarri after falling in love with each other 10 years ago.

The couple had two daughters aged below 13. Suguna, mother of the woman lodged complaint with police. A case was registered. Investigations got underway.