Priyanka Chopra Shares Mirror Selfie, Signals Return to Work

Priyanka shared a workout gear mirror selfie on Instagram.

By IANS Published Date - 29 February 2024, 11:50 AM

Mumbai: Indian actress Priyanka Chopra has her “work energy” mode going by her post on social media.

Priyanka took to Instagram, where she shared a mirror selfie in workout gear as she posted a mirror selfie. In the image, the ‘Love Again’ star is seen in a Slate gray hued sports bra and shorts. She is donning a no make-up look and has tied her hair in a messy bun.

For the caption, she wrote: “It’s giving … finally going back to work energy.”

The 41-year-old star has been spending her time with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie Jonas Chopra. She has constantly been uploading pictures with them on social media sharing a glimpse of her personal life with her fans and followers.

Priyanka did not reveal details of what she is working on. However, it is reported that she will be seen in the upcoming movie ‘Head Of State’ starring Idris Elba. The film is directed by Ilya Naishuller.