Pro Kabaddi League: Telugu Titans determined to change fortunes in new season

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:24 PM, Sat - 1 October 22

(Telugu Titans team members and officials during the unveiling of the team in Hyderabad on Saturday. Photo: Shiva Krishna Gundra) Having failed to clinch the title in previous eight editions and finishing at the bottom in the previous edition, the Titans are determined to change their fortunes

Hyderabad: Telugu Titans, the Hyderabad-based Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) franchise had a forgettable seasons so far. Having failed to clinch the title in previous eight editions and finishing at the bottom in the previous edition, the Titans are determined to change their fortunes and win their maiden trophy.

Speaking while unveiling the team in Hyderabad on Saturday, Nadurumalli Gautam Reddy, the co-owner of the team is well-balanced this time and they are confident of winning the title. “Last season was very disappointing. Our players suffered injuries and that hampered our chances. Our star raider Siddharth Desai was out with shoulder injury very early in the season and a few others also sustained injuries. We could not find suitable replacements. We learnt from that and assembled good team in auctions. We have experienced players and the talented youngsters. It is an excellent all-round team,” he said.

Also Read Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 to commence on October 7

“The experience of coach Venkatesh Goud and assistant coach Manjeet Chillar, who helped Dabang Delhi team win the cup and captain Ravinder Pahal, we are confident of winning. Our goal is to take match by match and reach play-offs. That is our first priority,” Gautam added.

New coach Venkatesh also oozed confidence ahead of team’s season opener against Bengaluru Bulls on October 7 in Bengaluru. “We have the best defence in the country. Our raiders are also top class with Siddharth. This time, we have a balanced team. We have three players in all positions in the team making it one of the strong contenders. However, we are under no pressure. the owners gave us free hand and the practice leading up the season was very good,” he revealed.

Meanwhile captain Pahal said the team is confident of a good show this time. “The new players who joined the team this season are also very strong. Preparations have been very good. Our target this year is to play final,” he said.

Team: Ravinder Pahal (Captain), Siddharth Desai, Ankit Beniwal, Monu Goyat, Rajnish, Abhishek Singh, Aman Kadian, Vinay, Surjeet Singh, Vishal Bhardwaj, Parvesh Bhainswal, Vijay Kumar, Adarsh, Prince, Nitin, Ravinder Mohil, Hanumanthu, Muhammd Shihas, Palla Ramakrishna, Mohsen Maghsoudlou, Hamid Nader, Mohit Pahal.