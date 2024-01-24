Pro Kabaddi League: Tamil Thalaivas dominate with 54-29 win over Telugu Titans

Tamil Thalaivas’ Ajinkya Pawar and Narender continued their fine form collecting 11 and nine points respectively as captain Sagar amassed eight tackle points

Hyderabad: Tamil Thalaivas dished out a strong show in raiding and defending to clinch a 54-29 win over Telugu Titans on the last day of the Hyderabad leg of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Thalaivas’ Ajinkya Pawar and Narender continued their fine form collecting 11 and nine points respectively as captain Sagar amassed eight tackle points. The start of the game saw Titans skipper Pawan Sehrawat in the line-up anticipating ‘all good’ between coach Srinivas Reddy and himself after their last game fallout. The home side started the game slow but soon grabbed the first point by grounding in form Narender to open their account. Pawan collected a super raid to make it 4-3 for the Titans in the initial minutes.

The game was in balance in the opening 10 minutes with the score stood with the visitors leading by a point in a 7-6. But soon Titans crumbled and endured their first All Out with six minutes to interval and trailed 11-20 after the first half.

The home side found it hard to get going with a second All Out after six minutes into the second half as the visitors now lead 28-14. The disastrous night continued for Titans and as they endured another All Out with a score of 38-18 in the visitors’ favour.

The writing was on the wall for the Titans but Pawan collected a Super 10 in an embarrassing 25-point loss. The road ahead looks tough for the Hyderabad franchise as they ended the home leg with three defeats and one win languishing at bottom in the table.