Prof C N R Rao’s biography in Hindi released

The biography lists many incidents from the life of Prof Rao which are not in the public domain

By | Published: 11:57 pm

Hyderabad: Former Prime Minister H D Dewe Gowda released the biography of Prof C N R Rao written in Hindi by renowned journalist and author Dr Arvind Yadav recently. The book was released in presence of journalist D P Satish.

The biography lists many incidents from the life of Prof Rao which are not in the public domain.

Dr Yadav said, “Prof Rao spared a lot of time with me to share his story. His family members, especially his wife, and students narrated many incidents which define his great personality.”

Dr Yadav said the biography also covers one of the saddest days in the life of Prof Rao when his mother passed away.

Prof Rao had Yadav, “The day she passed away, I was in the meeting of the Court of the Indian Institute of Science chaired by J R D Tata. I was sitting next to him in the Faculty Hall. Somebody came and whispered in my ear that my mother had passed away. I did not mention this to anybody including J R D Tata. I waited for the meeting to be over and rushed to my house. I did not want the meeting to be affected by this terrible happening in my personal life. I, however, did not attend the lunch.”

The biography will soon be released in Telugu, Kannada, and other Indian languages.

Dr Yadav is currently serving as Officer on Special Duty (Media) with the Government of Andhra Pradesh. He has written biographies of Padma Vibhushan Dr Padmavathi, Padma Shri Phoolbasan Yadav and renowned entrepreneur Sardar Jodh Singh.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .