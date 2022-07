Prof Dayananda Siddavattam appointed as new VC of GITAM

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:31 PM, Fri - 22 July 22

Hyderabad: Prof. Dayananda Siddavattam has been appointed as the new vice chancellor of GITAM (Deemed to be University).

Dr. Siddavattam, a senior academician and researcher, has worked as an academic administrator, having previously served as HoD of Animal Biology department as well as the Dean of the School of Life Sciences at the University of Hyderabad (UoH).

During his tenure at the UoH, he received acclaim for his administrative and infrastructural reforms, a press release said.