Prof Rajesh Kumar conferred with OU Vice Chancellor Award-2023

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:10 PM, Wed - 4 January 23

Hyderabad: Prof Rajesh Kumar, in-charge Director of Physical Education, Osmania University was conferred with the Osmania University Vice Chancellor Award-2023 at the Osmania University Global Alumni Meet held at the OU Campus on Tuesday.

The award was conferred on Rajesh in recognition of his excellence in research and achieving the patent for his work “Movable Apparatus Exercises To Accommodate The Core of Hyper Mobile Athletes”. He also presented his papers in London, China, Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia, Turkey, and Indonesia.