Col CK Nayugu Trophy: Hyderabad take three points from drawn match

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:56 PM, Wed - 4 January 23

Hyderabad took three points by virtue of first innings lead as they drew their BCCI Senior Men’s Under-25 Col CK Nayugu Trophy round 1 match against Saurashtra

Hyderabad: Hyderabad took three points by virtue of first innings lead as they drew their BCCI Senior Men’s Under-25 Col CK Nayugu Trophy round 1 match against Saurashtra, at the Gymkhana on Wednesday.

Resuming at overnight score of 405/3, Hyderabad rode on T Takshith Rao’s 108-run knock to post 517 in 184.4 overs to take a first innings lead of 108 runs. Earlier, overnight double centurion added nine runs to end his innings at 226 runs. Saurashtra, in their second innings, were 81/2 in 33 overs.



Brief Scores: Saurashtra CA 409 & 81/2 in 33 overs drew with Hyderabad CA 517 in 184.4 overs (Rahul Radhesh 226, A Takshith Rao 108; Neel Pandya 3/87, P Rana 3/119, Pranav Karia 2/110).

