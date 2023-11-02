Prof. Soumyo Mukherji appointed as the new Director for BITS Pilani Hyderabad Campus

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:05 PM, Thu - 2 November 23

Hyderabad: BITS Pilani has announced Prof. Soumyo Mukherji as the Director of the Hyderabad Campus for a period of five years. He will be joining BITS Pilani, Hyderabad Campus on January 1, 2024 and will take over charge from Prof G Sundar.

Prof. Mukherjee is presently serving in the Department of Biosciences & Bioengineering as the Madhuri Sinha Chair Professor in Biomedical Engineering at IIT Bombay. He is also an Associated Faculty Member at the Centre for Research in Nanotechnology and Sciences and the Centre of Excellence in Nanoelectronics.

Prof. Mukherji has served in several administrative positions at IIT Bombay. He served as the Dean of Student Affairs (2015-2019), as the Head of the Centre for Research in Nanotechnology & Science as well as the Head of the Sophisticated Analytical Instrument Facility (2010-13). He has supervised more than 30 PhD scholars and more than 60 Masters students.

He obtained his Ph.D. from the University of North Carolina (Chapel Hill, USA). He completed his B.Tech. in Instrumentation Engineering from IIT Kharagpur and did his M.S. from Colorado State University (Fort Collins, USA). He has been conferred the Fellowship of the Indian National Academy of Engineering (FNAE) and Fellowship of the National Academy of Sciences, India (FNASc).