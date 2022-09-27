Profit and loss problems for practice

This is in continuation to the last article focusing on profit and loss topic. Here are practice questions along with solutions that will help you in your preparation for the State government recruitment tests.

1. The cost price of 15 articles is same as the selling price of 10 articles. The profit percent is?

a) 20% b) 80% c) 70% d) 50%

Ans: d

Solution: Suppose the CP of each article is 1

Then CP of 10 articles = 10

SP of 10 articles = 15

 Profit = 5

% profit = 5/10 × 100 = 50%

2. The cost price of 36 books is equal to the selling price of 30 books. The gain per cent is?

a) 15% b) 82 2/6% c) 20% d) 16 4/6%

Ans: c

Solution: Required profit

(36 – 30)/30 × 100= 20%

3. The selling price of 5 articles is the same as the cost price of 3 articles. The gain or loss percent is?

a) 40% gain b) 40% loss c) 20% loss d) 20% gain

Ans: b

Solution:

Let CP be 1

C.P. of 3 articles = 3

= SP of P of 5 articles

Loss% = (5 – 3)/5 × 100

= 2 × 20 = 40%

4. The cost price of 18 articles is equal to the selling price of 15 articles. The gain per cent is?

a) 10% b) 30% c) 20% d ) 40%

Ans: c

Solution:

Gain % = (18 – 15)/15 × 100

= 3/15 × 100 = 20%

5. If the cost price of 15 tables be equal to the selling price of 20 tables, the loss per cent is:

a) 10% b) 25% c) 45% d) 60%

Ans: b

Solution :

Let the cost price of one table = x

 Cost price of 15 tables = 15x

and cost price of 20 tables = 20x

According to the question

Selling price of 20 tables = cost price of 15 tables = 15x

 Loss = 20x – 15x = 5x

 Loss% 5x/20x × 100%

= 25%

6. A person sells 400 mangoes at the cost price of 320 mangoes. His percentage of loss is?

a) 20% b)25% c) 30% d) 35%

Ans: a

Solution:

Loss per cent 400 – 320/400 × 100

80/400 × 100 = 20%

7. If the cost price of 12 oranges is equal to selling price of 10 oranges, then the percentage of profit is:

a) 14.35% b) 20% c) 21.43% d) 16 2/3%

Ans: b

Solution:

Let CP of each orange be 1

Then, CP of 10 oranges = 10

SP of 10 oranges = 12

Gain % = (2/10 × 100)% = 20%

8. If the cost price of 50 oranges is equal to the selling price of 40 oranges, then the profit per cent is

a) 25% b) 50% c) 75% d) 100%

Ans: a

Solution:

Let the CP of one orange = 1

 CP of 40 oranges = 40

and SP of 40 oranges = 50

Profit = (50 – 40) = 10

 Profit % = 10/40 × 100 = 25%

9. If the cost price of 10 articles is equal to the selling price of 9 articles, the gain or loss per cent is

a) 11 1/9% loss b) 5 4/19% profit c) 11 1/9% profit d) 5 4/19% loss

Ans: c

Solution:

Required profit per cent

= (10 – 9)/9 × 100

= 1/9 × 100

= 11 1/9%

