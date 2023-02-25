Prohibitory orders at TSPSC exam centres in Hyderabad

Prohibitory orders against any assembly of persons around 500 yards under Section 144 of the CrPC will be in vogue at all the examination centres for TSPSC written exams

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:15 AM, Sat - 25 February 23

Hyderabad: Prohibitory orders against any assembly of persons around 500 yards under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) will be in vogue at all the examination centres for the TSPSC written examinations to the posts of Divisional Accounts Officer to be held on Sunday, in Cyberabad Police Commissionerate.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner M.Stephen Raveendra, in an order on Friday, said police officers, military personnel on duty, flying squad, education department officials, and funeral processions were exempted.