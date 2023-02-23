TSPSC receives 5,36,477 applications for Group-III recruitment

TSPSC has notified 1,375 vacancies under the Group-III services in various departments for which the registrations concluded on Thursday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:06 PM, Thu - 23 February 23

Hyderabad: A total of 5,36,477 candidates are in the race to crack the Group-III services recruitment.

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has notified 1,375 vacancies under the Group-III services in various departments for which the registrations concluded on Thursday. The recruitment test dates will be announced shortly, the Commission said.

Meanwhile, the Commission has observed a particular trend in the registration and downloading of the hall tickets by candidates aspiring for government jobs. In the last one year, the TSPSC had notified 17,134 vacancies through 26 notifications for which more number of candidates chose to apply in the last few days of application submission instead of initial days. Even to download their hall tickets, the candidates waited till the last date, it was observed.

During that last minute rush, some candidates end up filling incorrect details in the applications. These are the candidates who again approach TSPSC with the representations to provide them an opportunity to correct their applications, the Commission said on Thursday.

According to the Commission, the majority of candidates who download hall tickets on the last day, fail to go through the important instructions on hall tickets and end up making the mistakes in bubbling the OMR sheet and bubbling their hall ticket number in the exam.

“As such candidates are urged to be more meticulous and fill up the applications in advance to avoid the mistakes in applications and also download hall tickets at the earliest possible to avoid last minute rush and avoid mistakes in OMR bubbling,” the Commission added.