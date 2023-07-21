| Prokect K Is Now Called Kalki 2898 Ad Makers Release First Glimpse

‘Prokect K’ is now called ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, makers release first glimpse

The highly anticipated Nag Ashwin's directorial movie will be released on January 12, 2024.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:42 AM, Fri - 21 July 23

Hyderabad: The first teaser of Prabhas starrer Project K, which has been officially named as ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, was released by the makers on Wednesday.

The science fiction teaser takes us into the future where one can see advanced technology and modern world. The visuals in the teaser look stunning.

Director Nag Ashwin managed to captivate the audiences with his futuristic concept. Since its release, the teaser has managed to generate curiosity among fans.

Apart from Prabhas, the films also star Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani in important roles.

Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, the highly anticipated movie will be released on January 12, 2024.

Watch the teaser here: