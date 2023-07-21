Prominent actor Sri Tanikella Bharani visits Punarjan Ayurveda Cancer Hospital

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:51 PM, Fri - 21 July 23

New Delhi: Prominent actor, poet, director and renowned writer Sri Tanikella Bharani recently visited Punarjan Ayurveda Hospital. During an extensive discussion with Dr. Bommu Venkateshwara Reddy, the Founder & Managing Director of Punarjan Ayurveda, they emphasized the need for cancer awareness and the importance of Rasayana Ayurveda treatment in cancer management.

Punarjan Ayurveda Hospitals have gained significant recognition for their specialized services, not only among the general public but also among celebrities who have acknowledged the invaluable care provided by the hospital to cancer patients. During their conversation, Sri Tanikella Bharani explained that he had gained knowledge and awareness about cancer treatment with Rasayana Ayurveda.

Sri Tanikella Bharani mentioned that through movies, people are becoming more aware of cancer. However, the portrayal of cancer as a dreadful entity on screen has instilled fear in people, including patients and their families. He expressed his concern and offered his support to address this issue.

Speaking about the efforts of Punarjan Ayurveda Hospital for Cancer in Hyderabad, Sri Tanikella Bharani mentioned that timely detection and treatment are crucial in combating cancer, and that is what Punarjan Ayurveda Hospitals aim to achieve. Recognizing the challenges and complexities involved in cancer treatment, he emphasized the importance of Ayurveda in curing the disease.

He said that “The key to preventing cancer is to live in harmony with nature. The farther a person lives from nature, the more susceptible they become to various diseases, including long-term illnesses like cancer”.Ayurveda, as an ancient science, offers a holistic approach to disease prevention and treatment without any harmful side effects.

Dr. Bommu Venkateshwara Reddy considers it a great privilege to serve those who are affected with Cancer. He believes that serving the patients is the purpose of his existence. He believes that is the divine science of healing bestowed upon us by the sages and is practiced at Punarjan Ayurveda Hospitals with the intent of disease prevention and a cancer-free life.