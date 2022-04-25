Prominent events that took place in 1969

Hyderabad: This is in continuation to the last article focusing on the events post declaration of the Eight-Point Formula.

April 30, 1969 – Prof. Ravada Satya Narayana succeeded Prof. DS Reddy as Vice Chancellor of Osmania University.

May 1, 1969 – The TPS Students Action Committee, Telangana Mahasabha and United Socialist Party together decided to observe May 1 as “demands day” (Korikala Dinotsavam).

As a part of this, a massive rally was organised from Charminar to Raj Bhavan and the rally was addressed by KV Ranga Reddy from the terrace of an advocate’s house in Siddiamber Bazar. The speech described various violations and deceptions by the Andhra people. KV Ranga Reddy appealed to the people of Telangana to fight against these violations and deceptions until the state of Telangana was formed. He ended his speech with the sentence “Gulam Ki Jindagi se Mauth Acchi”. This speech was considered as the most inspirational speech of the 1969 agitation.

By the time the rally reached Raj Bhavan, the police tried to stop the agitation leading to a clash and police firing in which Umendar Rao, Secunderabad College students’ union president was killed.

May 9, 1969 – Kakani Venkata Ratnam, president of APCC took disciplinary action on S Venkat Rami Reddy, chief secretary of TPS. Kakani also issued notices to six MLAs from the Telangana region asking them to explain their role in the agitation.

1. Achyutha Reddy (1st TRC Chairman)

2. T Anjaiah

3. MM Hashim

4. M Manik Rao

5. P Narsinga Rao

6. G Raja Ram

May 12, 1969 – In a meeting of the AP Teachers Union, a resolution supporting the formation of Telangana State was accepted.

Konda Laxman Bapuji announced that the leaders of the Telangana region would tour Telangana and explain the injustices done to the Telangana region by the Andhra people since 1956.

Speaking at a meeting in Nalgonda, Marri Chenna Reddy (MCR) said the resolution for a separate TPCC would be implemented immediately after the completion of the tour.

Speaking at Mahabubnagar, MCR stated that the Naxalite problem in Telangana would intensify if the Telangana State was not formed.

May 14, 1969 – Konda Laxman Bapuji who was demanding regional antinomy till then made a statement demanding a separate state for Telangana for the first time on May 14, 1969.

May 15, 1969 – A campaign to wipe off indecent writings against women belonging to the Andhra region on the walls of Hyderabad was initiated by the then Hyderabad Mayor Kumudini Nayak.

May 20, 1969 – A convention of Telangana college lecturers was organised at YMCA under the chairmanship of Prof. Shah Majur Alam. The convenor of the meeting was Dr Anand Rao (Durga) Thotta.

A keynote address was given by Prof. Ravada Satyanarayana. Nine research papers on the injustices done to Telangana till 1969 were presented in the seminar. These research papers were later published by Prof. Anand Rao Thotta under the title ‘Telangana Movement – An investigative focus’. This book was recognised as the first book on the Telangana movement by the World Bibliography.

May 22, 1969 – Marri Chenna Reddy became the president of TPS. Since the beginning of the agitation, several people wanted MCR to join the agitation. This was evident from the song ‘Ravoi Ravoi MCR, Ikanaina Rave Verri Chenna Reddy’ written by Sangam Reddy Satyanarayana. This song was sung at most of the meetings organised as part of the agitation.

To be continued…

