Prominent Maharashtra leader Abhay Kailasrao Patil joins BRS

On Wednesday, it was the turn of Maharashtra senior leader Abhay Kailasrao Patil to join the party in presence of Chief Minister and BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:55 PM, Wed - 29 March 23

Hyderabad: The influx of leaders from different political parties into the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is continuing. On Wednesday, it was the turn of Maharashtra senior leader Abhay Kailasrao Patil to join the party in presence of Chief Minister and BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan.

The Chief Minister formally welcomed him into the party fold by offering him the party scarf. Abhay Kailasrao Patil hails from a family that has a strong political reputation in Aurangabad, Parbhani and neighbouring districts in Maharashtra. His father Kailasrao Patil served as MLA for two terms and his grandfather Digamber Rao Wadekar also served as an MLA. His uncle Bhau Sahib Patil had contested as MLA twice and his maternal aunt served as Aurangabad Zilla Parishad president.

With its “Ab ki Baar Kisan Sarkar” slogan, the BRS party is now making a mark in national politics, party sources said, adding that apart from that of the general public, several politicians were coming forward to join the party. In the neighbouring Maharashtra especially, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s leadership was being hailed and the support was increasing, as was evident from the response to the two BRS party meetings held in the State recently, they said.

The overwhelming response from people to the Chief Minister’s meetings in Maharashtra was beyond the expectations of national level political analysts, they said, adding that the people of Maharashtra were extending unconditional support to the Chief Minister as was extended by Telangana people during the separate Telangana movement. Following the meetings at Nanded and Kandhar Loha, many politicians were expressing interest in joining the party pointing out that only Chandrashekhar Rao could address their long-pending issues, especially provision of sufficient water for irrigation and power for farming, the party sources said.