Prominent Maharashtra leaders join BRS

A host of leaders from different political parties of Maharashtra joined the BRS in the presence of Party President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:10 PM, Sat - 22 July 23

Hyderabad: A host of leaders from different political parties of Maharashtra joined the Bharat Rashtra Samithi in the presence of Party President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao here on Saturday.

Bhanudas Kasinath Murkute, former MLA who represented Srirampur assembly constituency for three terms, is a prominent name among those who joined the BRS on Saturday. He is also the chairman of the Ashok Cooperative Sugar mills.

The Chief Minister welcomed Murkute and the other leaders from Maharashtra into the party offering pink scarves.