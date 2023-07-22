CM KCR keeps promise of country’s highest pension for differently-abled

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao issued orders hiking the quantum of pension being given to them from Rs 3,016 to Rs 4,016 per month

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:40 PM, Sat - 22 July 23

Hyderabad: Fulfilling his promise to enhance the State government’s financial assistance to the differently-abled under the Aasara pension scheme, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday issued orders hiking the quantum of pension being given to them from Rs 3,016 to Rs 4,016 per month. This is the highest assistance extended by a State government to differently abled persons in the country, with the hike to be implemented with effect from the current month.

All the existing eligible pensioners covered under the differently-abled category (persons with disabilities) under the Aasara scheme will be paid the enhanced assistance. The Chief Minister had made an announcement to this effect while addressing a public meeting in Mancherial on June 9. Orders were issued to this effect after a review at the Secretariat on Saturday.

Over five lakh pension holders under the specially-abled category would benefit by the decision of the Chief Minister to extend enhanced assistance.

Thanking the Chief Minister for extending the highest assistance in the country in form of the Aasara pension to the differently abled persons, Finance Minister T Harish Rao tweeted that like never before in the country, the pension for differently abled persons was increased to Rs 4,016 per month.

“This historic decision will benefit more than 5 lakh disabled pensioners,” he said.

“Our heartfelt gratitude to the Chief Minister and the measure stands as the testimony of the BRS government under the able leadership of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, whose approach is inclusive and progressive,” Harish Rao said, adding that the Telangana government remained committed to the welfare of people with disabilities.

Harish Rao, along with his cabinet colleagues, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao, and Minister for Tribal Welfare, Women and Child Welfare Satyavathi Rathod met and thanked the Chief Minister on the occasion.